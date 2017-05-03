DA won’t seek death penalty against Maiden murder suspect

Special to the o-n-e

District Attorney David Learner announced Monday, May 1, 2017, during Catawba County Superior Court that the State will not pursue the death penalty in the murder case against Jeffrey Dwayne Hoppes.

Hoppes, 49, of Maiden, is accused of murder in the March 7, 2017, death of 45-year-old Angela Smith Tramble, also of Maiden.

Officials responded to a residence on Topaz Drive, off Waterplant Road, in the Maiden area around 4:30 p.m. on March 7, according to Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid.

The Catawba County 911 Communication’s Center received three calls in regards to this incident – one saying that a subject had been shot in the face at the residence, one saying that there was a man who had killed his girlfriend and was going to kill himself at the residence, and one saying that there was a woman being held hostage by a man at the residence, according to Reid.

As a precaution, officers treated the incident as a hostage situation, which caused them to send the Catawba County STAR Team to the residence. Once the STAR Team made forceful entry into the home they found a dead white female, who had been murdered, according to officials. The woman was identified as Tremble. Tremble had been staying with her boyfriend, Hoppes at the residence, when the death occurred.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hoppes is being held without bond. His case remains under investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.