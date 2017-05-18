CVMC named new Chief Nursing Officer

Adina Andreu has been named Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at Catawba Valley Medical Center (CVMC). She will succeed existing CNO Eddie Beard at the end of this year as he assumes the post of President and Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of J. Anthony “Tony” Rose.

Andreu has been with CVMC for more than 19 years. Prior to her recent appointment, she has helped lead CVMC as Vice President, Administration. In her new role, she will be responsible for nursing operations at the Hickory based health system.

“Adina is a highly experienced healthcare leader who believes in empowering the frontline staff,” says Beard. “Her influence has been very instrumental in the adoption of our professional nursing culture that has received prestigious national recognition with four consecutive Magnet® designations for quality outcomes and excellence in patient care from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).” Considered the “gold standard” among members of the nursing community, receiving a fourth Magnet recognition in 2014 put CVMC in the prestigious company of only 26 other hospitals in the country.

A lifetime learner, Andreu holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte; a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Walden University and is board-certified as a Nursing Administration Executive with Advanced Certification from the ANCC. She is also a Certified Nurse Midwife.

Andreu began her 31-year healthcare career as a licensed midwife. She joined CVMC in 1998 as a labor and delivery nurse before joining what is today Catawba Valley Maternity Services, CVMC’s midwife program that extends prenatal care services in partnership with the Catawba County Public Health Department. Later, as Administrator for the Center for Women and Children, she spearheaded the design of the new Birthing Center which features spacious, advanced birthing suites; successfully advocated for the formation of a Neonatal Transport team that serves families in far-reaching counties; and was instrumental in bringing numerous innovations to the Level-III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit including investments in “Giraffe” Beds – a combination incubator and radiant warmer to create a seamless healing microenvironment for babies. Under Andreu’s leadership, CVMC became the hospital of choice in 2015 for more than 83% of all births in the region and has greatly minimized the need for sick or premature babies to be transferred to Winston or Charlotte – instead keeping them close to home and their families.

Other highlights of Andreu’s career thus far include management responsibility for many of the hospital’s clinical support services including the pharmacy, employee pharmacy, administrator on duty program, organizational learning, AHEC library, research and evidence based practice, hospital-acquired pressure ulcer program, diabetes center, Health First Center, spiritual care, parish nurse program, clinical information systems, and emergency management.

In addition to holding a number of progressive nursing leadership positions at CVMC, Andreu is also active in the community having served as a board member for both the Catawba County Partnership for Children and the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center for Catawba County. She currently serves on the Palliative Care Center and Hospice Board of Catawba County.