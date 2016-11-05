CVCC wins Region X tournament, returns to nationals

For the fourth time in program history, the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team will compete for a national championship.

The Lady Red Hawks (39-5) defeated Cape Fear Community College 3-1 in Saturday's Region X/District P tournament final, which was held at Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh.

Set scores were 16-25, 25-16, 25-14 and 25-16.

With the win, CVCC advances to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Div. II National Championship, which is being held at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, W.V from Nov. 17-19.

To read more of this story, pick up the Tuesday edition of Catawba County's community newspaper, The Observer News Enterprise, at newsstands throughout the county.