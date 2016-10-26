CVCC to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new complex

Special to the O-N-E

Catawba Valley Community College officials invite the community to a groundbreaking ceremony Fri., Nov. 4, at 9 a.m., for its new Workforce Solutions Complex.

A culmination of many years of planning and collaboration with the three public school systems, the $25 million project is funded by Catawba County Commissioners. It creates state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratory spaces to teach advanced manufacturing skills and other technical skills in demand by a growing local and state economy.

The 83,000-square-foot facility will replace the original CVCC instructional building constructed in 1958. It will house technology and engineering programs, including Computer Engineering Technology, Electrical Engineering Technology, Computer Integrated Machining, Electronics Engineering Technology, Automotive Systems Technology, Welding, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Mechatronics and Robotics, and Heating/Ventilation & Air Conditioning.

“Manufacturers that survived the recession are now heavily tech-based and rely on a skilled workforce to operate that technology,” said Dr. Garrett D. Hinshaw, president of CVCC. “These companies rely on computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) programs, robotics, and are all heavily computer-based. CVCC’s new Workforce Solutions Complex will ensure a future pipeline of talent for high-tech jobs, making our area even more attractive to new and expanding industry.”

Members of the community are invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony to be held in the Tarlton Complex parking lot on the south side of the main campus closest to the entrance at Startown Road.

For more information, contact Sherry Williams, executive assistant to the college president, swilliams@cvcc.edu, 828-327-7000, ext. 4280.