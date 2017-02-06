Conover man to serve at least 5 years after pleading guilty to trafficking meth near a daycare

Rodolfo Adame Gutierrez, 30, of Conover, was given an active prison term of five to seven years after pleading guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine and selling methamphetamine near a daycare during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

The Honorable W. Todd Pomeroy, Superior Court Judge from Lincoln County, imposed the sentence for Gutierrez, along with a mandatory $50,000 fine. The defendant will serve his prison term in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

The offenses occurred during a five-day period in June 2015 when undercover officers made purchases of methamphetamine from the defendant in excess of 28 grams. The substances purchased were positively identified by the State Crime Lab as methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Lance Sigmon handled prosecution for the District Attorney’s Office.