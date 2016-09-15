Conover Councilmen attend N.C. Summit

Conover Mayor Pro Tem Kyle Hayman and Conover City Councilman Joie Fulbright attended the North Carolina Business and Economic Development Summit in Washington, D.C. at the beginning of this week.

The summit brings business professionals, local elected officials and state and federal government together each year to focus on ways to improve business and economic development in the state. This year, the summit focused on partnering the business sector, education and local government together to have more of an impact on the local job sector.

The summit featured approximately 20 sessions with numerous different speakers.

Local Republican and speakers included N.C. Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, N.C. Governor Pat McCrory, N.C. Congressmen Walter Jones, David Rouzer, Richard Hudson, Robert Pittenger, Patrick McHenry, Mark Meadows, George Holding, and Congresswomen Virginia Foxx and Renee Ellmers. Local Democratic speakers included Alma Adams.

“The overwhelming theme from all the speakers was workforce and how we must retain a strong, qualified and trainable workforce particularly in manufacturing,” Hayman said. “The biggest question is how we identify these people that are graduating from high school and give them exposure to the opportunities that we have in the industry.”

Hayman and Fulbright also spoke to Department of Transportation local and federal leaders about the possibility of re-opening Exit 131 at the intersection of Highway 16 and I-40.

Discussion of re-opening the exit began last September when Hayman and Fulbright attended the same summit.

“I will work on getting those ramps back open until the day I’m not re-elected again,” Fulbright said.

Several meetings were had for discussion of getting the exit re-opened. Council members believe that re-establishing the 131 exit will better emergency response times, increase economic development in that area and provide easier access to and from Hickory.

Overall, this year’s theme for the summit mirrored what Conover Council has been hearing throughout the city and county, according to Hayman.

“Our area is so blessed to have N-CHS, which has the highest graduation rate in the state. This is a great asset for our region,” Hayman said. “Many of these graduates will go on to a four year institution, some will some will go into the military, and many more will go into the workforce. It is vital that we partner business, eduction and local government to equip all graduates with the skills to be successful in whatever area they choose when they graduate.”

For more information on Conover City Council, visit www.conovernc.gov.