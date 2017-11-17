Connections Pottery is Gearing Up

Connections Pottery is ready for its annual fundraiser.

The fundraiser sells pottery and different types of chili for lunch. For $15, guests receive a complimentary piece of pottery, beef, chicken, or vegetable chili with fixings, cornbread, dessert, and a drink. There are many other pieces of pottery to purchase while at the fundraiser.

This year, on December 6, Connections Clubhouse will be showcasing 1,500 different pieces of pottery.