Connections Pottery is Gearing Up
Friday, November 17, 2017
NEWTON, NC
Connections Pottery is ready for its annual fundraiser.
The fundraiser sells pottery and different types of chili for lunch. For $15, guests receive a complimentary piece of pottery, beef, chicken, or vegetable chili with fixings, cornbread, dessert, and a drink. There are many other pieces of pottery to purchase while at the fundraiser.
This year, on December 6, Connections Clubhouse will be showcasing 1,500 different pieces of pottery.
