CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS: Wednesday results, Friday title games

Below is a look at Wednesday’s conference baseball and softball tournament results and Friday’s championship games:

SD-7 baseball tournament

First round

No. 3 Bunker Hill 5, No. 6 Lincolnton 3

No. 4 West Caldwell 6, No. 5 West Lincoln 5

No. 7 Bandys 7, No. 2 Maiden 4

No. 8 Newton-Conover 6, No. 1 East Lincoln 4

Semifinals (at Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds)

No. 3 Bunker Hill 5, No. 7 Bandys 4

No. 4 West Caldwell 10, No. 8 Newton-Conover 8

Finals (at Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds)

No. 3 Bunker Hill (16-8) vs. No. 4 West Caldwell (10-12), 7 p.m. Friday

SD-7 softball tournament

First round

No. 1 West Lincoln 16, No. 8 Lincolnton 7

No. 2 East Lincoln 2, No. 7 Newton-Conover 1

No. 3 Bunker Hill 6, No. 6 Bandys 2

No. 4 Maiden 12, No. 5 West Caldwell 1

Semifinals (at Bunker Hill High School)

No. 1 West Lincoln 6,. No. 4 Maiden 5 (10 innings)

No. 2 East Lincoln 3, No. 3 Bunker Hill 2

Finals (at Bunker Hill)

No. 1 West Lincoln (16-6) vs. No. 2 East Lincoln (15-6), 7 p.m. Friday

Northwestern 3A/4A baseball tournament

First round

No. 1 Fred T. Foard 11, No. 8 Freedom 5

No. 2 South Caldwell 11, No. 7 Patton 1 (five innings)

No. 3 Hickory 7, No. 6 St. Stephens 3

No. 4 Hibriten 13, No. 5 Watauga 6

Semifinals (at M.S. Deal Stadium)

No. 1 Fred T. Foard 3, No. 4 Hibriten 1

No. 3 Hickory 9, No. 2 South Caldwell 2

Finals (at M.S. Deal Stadium)

No. 1 Fred T. Foard (16-5) vs. No. 3 Hickory (18-8), 7 p.m. Friday

Northwestern 3A/4A softball tournament

First round

No. 1 South Caldwell 10, No. 8 Hickory 0

No. 2 Fred T. Foard 6, No. 7 Patton 3

No. 3 Hibriten 8, No. 6 Watauga 1

No. 5 St. Stephens 1, No. 4 Freedom 0

Semifinals (at Catawba Meadows)

No. 1 South Caldwell 13, No. 5 St. Stephens 3 (five innings)

No. 2 Fred T. Foard 19, No. 3 Hibriten 12