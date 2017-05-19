COMMIT TO THE H: Post 48 ready for 2017 season

“Commit to the H.”

That’s the motto for this year’s edition of the Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team as it prepares to kick off its 2017 season on the road Sunday at 4 p.m. against Burke County Post 21.

Entering his fourth season as head coach of Hickory Post 48, Cameron Beard came up with his team’s new motto while watching a Georgia-South Carolina college football game this past fall.

He hopes that Post 48’s new mantra will rub off on its players.

