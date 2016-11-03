Claremont man pleads guilty to common law robbery

Billy Ray Wilhelm, 58, of Claremont, will spend at least seven years in prison after pleading guilty to common law robbery and admitting his status as a habitual felon during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.

Wilhelm was given an active prison term of seven to nine years in custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections by the Honorable Kevin M. Bridges, Superior Court Judge from Stanly County.

The defendant’s sentence was enhanced by his habitual felon status, which includes prior felony convictions for uttering a forged instrument in Iredell County on Sept. 18, 1989, and Jan. 4, 1991, and selling a Schedule VI Controlled Substance on Feb. 8, 2005, in Catawba County.

On Dec. 7, 2015, Wilhelm approached an 83-year-old handicapped female in the parking lot of WalMart in Hickory, asking for money to assist his family as he gave her a false name. She gave him the money and also gave him her address to return the money at a later date.

The next day he showed up at her Conover residence and brought her newspaper to the house. She allowed him inside, but while he was in the home, he stole her purse. When she confronted him about it and tried to recover the purse, he shoved her and fled the residence.

The victim was able to get the license plate number as the defendant drove away from her home.

Using that information along with some witness accounts and video footage from surveillance cameras at WalMart, investigators were able to develop Wilhelm as a suspect and arrested him on Dec. 8, 2015.

District Attorney David Learner said, “It was very satisfying to send Mr. Wilhelm to prison for victimizing a trusting, elderly lady. He only decided to plead guilty when we walked into court this morning to begin picking a jury for his trial. I would also like to commend all the officers involved for their outstanding investigation and quick arrest in this case.”

Stacy Huffman led the investigation for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Learner and Kyle Smith prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.