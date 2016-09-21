Charlotte club accused of denying entrance to blacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Charlotte club has been accused of racial discrimination.

Media outlets report that in a now-viral Facebook post Sunday evening, Ashley Ellis Sisco says she saw the bouncer at Kandy Bar allowing white patrons to enter the club but denying entry to black men and women.

The club has responded in a Facebook post saying it takes allegations of discrimination "very seriously" and that the individuals who were turned away "did not meet the dress code." Club owner Gennaro Vitale says that in security footage the guest turned away can be seen wearing Air Jordans and a plain white T-shirt.

The dress code prohibits athletic gear, baggy clothing, tank tops, athletic hats, chains and excessive jewelry, sunglasses, sneakers and work boots.

The Charlotte NAACP is calling for a full investigation of the club's practices.