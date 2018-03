Changes made to Thursday's prep schedule

Thursday's Schedules

Baseball

St. Stephens at Bandys, postponed, makeup March 21

Southlake Christian at Maiden postponed, makeup TBD

Hickory at Newton-Conover postponed, makeup TBD

Softball

Bunker Hill Softball at Wilkes Central, postponed, makeup TBD

JV Soccer

A.C. Reynolds at Foard, makeup, 5 p.m. March 2

Varsity Girls Soccer

Lincolnton at St. Stephens, makeup, 5 p.m. March 2

A.C. Reynolds at Foard, makeup 6:30 p.m. March 2

Maiden at North Gaston, postponed, makeup TBD

Newton-Conover at Hickory, postponed, makeup TBD

Boys Tennis

Foard at Hickory, postponed, makeup TBD