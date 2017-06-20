Catawba Valley Camera Club announces winner of competition

The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the June 7, 2017 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Glass”.

Winners from the June 7 Projection Competition are:

A Group

1st Place – Tom Devlin – Image entitled “Shot Glass”

2nd Place – Ann Fitzsimmons – Image entitled “3 Glasses”

3rd Place – Doreen Sugierski – Image entitled “Bottles and Balls and Mirrors”

HM– Doreen Sugierski – Image entitled “Mint Museum Chihuly”

B Group

1st Place – John Pascone - Image entitled “Fire & Glass”

2nd Place – Dean Powell– Image entitled “Glass Globe”

3rd Place – Dean Powell – Image entitled “Glass Apple”

HM - John Pascone – Image entitled “The Vase”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month, at 7:00 pm in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together. Upcoming meetings are as follows:

June 21 - Print Competition with the Topic of “Open (Lifetime)”

June 24 - Field Trip to DuPont State Park

The public is invited to attend, membership is not required. Further information can be obtained from the club’s web site at www.cvcamerclub.org or by emailing Dean Powell, Club President at navion8616h@gmail.com.