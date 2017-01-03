Catawba County welcomes first baby of 2017

Catawba County just welcomed its first baby of 2017. Proud parents Cody and Faith Robinson, of Alexander County, welcomed baby Natalie Anne at 2:07 p.m. on January 1 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Natalie came days after her original due date of December 28, weighing seven pounds and six ounces – she was 20 inches long.

New mom Faith wasn’t surprised when Natalie made her debut.

“I thought I was going to have her – it was just four days late,” she laughed.

The young couple wanted to have their baby and then surprise extended family, but it didn’t work out that way. Cody has so many relatives, that it just couldn’t be kept a secret for long.

“My aunt said, ‘You can’t hide the New Years Baby’,” Cody joked.

New mom Faith beamed as she and Cody carefully dressed Natalie in her tiny pink outfit.

“The hardest thing is learning how to dress her,” Cody said. “I should have practiced on my little sister’s baby dolls.”

The happy parents have known each other since they were three and have been married since 2014. In the future, they would like to have at least two more children. Cody hopes to get a boy one day, but says he will be just as happy with three girls.

For right now, both parents are looking forward to simply watching Natalie get older. They plan to have many fun days with her and their two fur babies, a yellow Labrador Retriever named Barley and a Bulldog named Edgar.