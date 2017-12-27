Catawba County Public Health achieves honors

HICKORY, NC -- Catawba County Public Health was awarded Accreditation with Honors status at the North Carolina Local Health Department (NCLHD) Accreditation Board Meeting in Raleigh on December 19.

Catawba County Public Health is among the first of four health departments in the state to receive the designation with Honors. The accreditation process included a review of activities conducted from 2013 to 2017. Catawba County met all 147 of the accreditation activities and received a perfect score in the review process. Participating in NCLHD Accreditation provides Catawba County Public Health the opportunity to demonstrate the quality of our services and partnerships.

“We are extremely proud of the exemplary work that Catawba County Public Health staff perform daily, and we are thrilled that this process highlighted so many of the impactful things we do. The designation of being accredited with honors attests to the quality of service our staff provides,” said Catawba County Health Director Doug Urland. “We are pleased that our agency has been recognized as a leader in protecting and promoting the health of the community.”

Accreditation is a continuous process involving consistent planning, review, and documentation of services, goals, and achievements that meet set standards. This comprehensive process included a review made by a team of public health leaders from across the state that evaluated Public Health’s success in meeting accreditation standards; toured Public Health facilities; and conducted interviews with Public Health staff and community partners.

Catawba County Public Health provides health and education services to a diverse array of individuals, families and organizations in the community. We are committed to promoting, protecting, and improving the health of the community by assessing and responding to needs, assuring services, developing policies, and fostering collaboration.

“So much of our work relies on collaboration with strong community partners, and we are thankful for their shared commitment as we work toward our vision of leading the way to a healthier community,” said Urland.

Catawba County Public Health promotes and protects the health of all Catawba County residents through preventive services, innovative partnerships, and community health improvement initiatives. For more information, please call (828) 695-5800 or visit www.catawbacountync.gov/phealth.