Catawba County man dies in wreck on I-40

A Hickory man died yesterday morning after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-40.

Officers with the State Highway Patrol responded to an accident yesterday morning on the westbound side of I-40 around 8:27 a.m. between mile markers 119 and 118. The accident involved a rear-end collision between two vehicles.

The vehicles involved were a 2017 Freightliner box truck – driven by Jimmie Lee Wesley, 56, of Charlotte, and a 2002 Nissan passenger car – driven by Timothy Lee Weaver, 53, of Hickory, according to Trooper Jeremy Allen.

There had been an accident ahead at mile marker 118, according to Allen. The accident was causing traffic on the right lane of the highway to come to a slow and then stop.

The Freightliner was in front of Weaver, and stopped in the lane due to traffic from the accident ahead. Weaver, however, did not stop – causing him to jam his vehicle underneath the truck in front of him. Weaver was pronounced dead on impact, according to Allen.

The driver of the Freightliner, Wesley, was not inured, Allen said.

It appears that neither speed, or sight distance were a factor in the accident – but that paying attention may have been an issue, Allen said. Troopers reported that it looked like Weaver attempted to swerve to keep from hitting the truck in front of him, but he still ended up underneath the vehicle.

Troopers had the road cleared around 9:56 a.m. yesterday morning. During the accident both lanes of the road were shut down.