Catawba County Library This Week @ Your Library May 20-27th

MAIN LIBRARY AT NEWTON

Paws to Read

Tuesdays from 4-6 pm

Children are invited to read to trained therapy dogs, Nicole or Zachary.

Registration required - call for appt.

STEAM: Veggie Ink

Tuesday, May 23 at 4 pm

We’ll be making veggie ink and creating stamped paper gift bags to take home!

Ready to Learn Storytime

Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 am

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

Intermediate Word

Wednesday, May 24 at 1 pm

Learn how to add headers and footers, manipulate photos, and take a look at styles to format your documents. Basic Word experience necessary.

Let’s Learn Spanish Together!

Thursday, May 25 at 3 pm

Whether you want to enhance your communication skills on the job, you’d like to learn the basics for a trip, or you just want to exercise your love of learning new things, we’ve got the Spanish class for you. We’ll be using the Library’s fun and easy Pronunciator language learning software to learn, speak, and understand Spanish. Don’t worry about getting left behind since we’ll go through the lessons together, learning with you!

CLAREMONT

Movies at the Library: “A Dog’s Purpose”

Saturday, May 20 at 10 am

An adaptation of the best-selling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, which follows a dog who is reincarnated as different breeds belonging to various owners. Eventually, the dog’s life intersects with that of a young boy who rescued him in 1962. Enjoy popcorn and a drink. (PG)

Friends of the Library Book Club

Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 pm

Come join us as we discuss “The Dry” by Jane Harper.

CONOVER

Homework Help!

Tuesday afternoons, May 23, 30

Call the library to set up a time for some 1-on-1 reading time or Homework help.

Baby Bounce

Wednesdays, May 24, 31 at 10 am

This sweet and simple 20-minute story time features rhymes, bounces, sensory play and singing for ages 0-24 months! Playtime follows.

Ready to Learn Storytime

Fridays, May 26 at 10 am

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

MAIDEN

SLP ‘17 Sign Up & STEM: Upcycled Kites

Saturday, May 20 from 11 am -1 pm

It’s time to sign up for summer learning and this is an easy engineering project to help gear up for SLP17 “Build a Better World”! We’ll use recycled grocery bags to create easy to fly kites!

Advanced Gardener Series:

Everything Herbs

Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 pm

Join Dr. George Place, Catawba County Cooperative Extension Director, to learn about planting and maintaining tasty and useful herbs throughout the summer.

Ready to Learn Storytime

Thursdays at 9:30 am

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

SHERRILLS FORD-TERRELL

Student STEAM: 4H Bright Idea: Electricity

Tuesday, May 23 6 pm

Join the Bright Idea Electricity club as we learn about electromagnetic force in electrical circuits by using batteries, wire, and a compass. Registration Required. Open to ages 7-16.

Ready to Learn Storytime

Every Wednesday & Thursday at 10 am

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

Baby Bounce

Every Friday at 10 am & 2 pm (new day and times)

This sweet and simple 30 minute story time features rhymes, bounces, sensory play, and singing for our youngest learners. 2 pm will be encore of 10 am.

Homework Help

Call to register for a 30 minute session for help with any grade or subject. Need help mastering a skill or with homework, research, or writing? Let us help you!

Technology Tutoring

Have questions about your computer, smart phone, or E-reader? Call the library for an appointment to learn a new skill, download an eBook, speed up your device, or solve a technology problem.

SOUTHWEST

Spring STEAM Saturday!

Saturday, May 20 at 11 am

We’ll create Spring crafts, snacks, and complete Spring experiments!

Ready to Learn Storytime

Thursdays at 11 am

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

ST. STEPHENS

Ready to Learn Storytimes

Wednesday & Thursdays at 10 am

Each Tuesday evening at 6 pm

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

DIY ‘Star Wars’ String Art

Thursday, May 25 at 4 pm

Join us for a celebration of galactic proportions! Come join the fun by creating your very own ‘Star Wars’ themed String Art masterpiece of the beloved character BB-8. May the fourth be with you! Ages 10 and up.

