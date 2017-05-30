Catawba County Library

This Week @ Your Library

Jun 3-10th

MAIN LIBRARY AT NEWTON

Foster Care Informational Session

Tuesday, June 6 at 3 pm

Have you ever considered becoming a foster parent? Foster parents make a difference in the lives of the families they help, the youth they foster and the communities where they live. Join us for an informational session and presentation by Megan Burns from Department of Social Services.

Paws to Read

Tuesdays from 4-6 pm

Children are invited to read to trained therapy dogs, Nicole or Zachary.

Registration required - call for appt.

NC Works Job Assistance

Wednesday, June 7 from 10 am - 2 pm

Get 1-on-1 help with job searches, applications, and resume assistance.

Pre-School Fitness and Dance

Wednesdays at 10 am

In the Mix Fitness will host a series of dance and movement classes for preschool children. Each class will be filled with motion, movement and dance!

Excel Basics

Wednesday, June 7 at 11 am

Discover how to store, organize, and manipulate data with Excel spreadsheets. Learn how to insert text & basic functions like AutoSum and AutoFill to help you get started using this robust application.

Ready to Learn Storytime

Thursdays at 10 am

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

Excel: Formulas and Functions

Thursday, June 8 at 11 am

Formulas and functions are how to make Excel work for you. Create basic formulas or use already created functions to add numbers together, calculate a mortgage payment, or search for variables. Basic Excel skills required.

“La La Land” Movie Screening (PG-13)

Thursday, June 8 at 5 pm

A jazz pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles, starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Enjoy some popcorn and drinks!

Make a Fidget Spinner Using Tinkercad

Saturday, June 10 at 11 am

Learn how to make your own fidget spinner using Tinkercad, a free online computer aided design application. Registration required, please contact Shelley Orr at 828-465-9494.

Knitting Basics

Saturday, June 10 at 3 pm

Learn to cast-on, knit, purl, and bind off. Create your first swatch and you’re ready to start. All levels welcome.

CLAREMONT

Claremont Library 4-H Club

Thursday, June 8 at 4:30 pm

Learn about science and agriculture through hands-on activities and edible ex­periments! This month we’ll explore Tasty Testing and learn about how appearance and taste impact your food choices.

CONOVER

Baby Bounce

Wednesdays at 10 am

This sweet and simple 20-minute story time features rhymes, bounces, sensory play and singing for ages 0-24 months! Playtime follows.

Ready to Learn Storytime

Fridays at 10 am

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

MAIDEN

Positive Parenting Workshop: Raising Confident Competent Children

Tuesday, June 6 from 6 - 7:30 pm

Kids are more likely to be confident, to succeed at school, and get along well with others when they develop certain life skills. This seminar will give parents ideas on how to help their kids get there.

Ready to Learn Storytime

Thursdays at 9:30 am

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

SHERRILLS FORD-TERRELL

Mystery Mavens Book Club

Tuesday, June 6 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm

The Mystery Mavens welcomes new members each month and is open to the public so join us for a lively discussion of “Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter” by Tom Franklin.

Ready to Learn Storytime

Every Wednesday & Thursday at 10 am (except June 28 & 29 due to the exibit)

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your pre­schooler to learn.

Ask A Master Gardener: Can I Grow My Own Veggies & Herbs?

Wednesday, June 7 at 12 pm

Join Master Gardener Margy Natalie to learn about growing veggies & herbs at home. Margy and other Master Gardeners will be available to help you with any gardening issue from 12 - 3 pm.

Baby Bounce

Every Friday at 10 am & 2 pm

This sweet and simple 30 minute story time features rhymes, bounces, sensory play, and singing for our youngest learners. 2 pm will be encore of 10 am.

SOUTHWEST

Fire Safety Program

Wednesday, June 7 at 10 am

The Hickory Fire Department will visit the library to share a program on fire safety then you can explore their truck.

Ready to Learn Storytime

Thursdays at 11 am

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

Introduction to Word

Friday, June 9 at 11 am

Join us and learn how to put together and save documents.

ST. STEPHENS

Ready to Learn Storytimes

Wednesday & Thursdays at 10 am

Join us for songs, sensory play, crafts, and stories designed to prepare your preschooler to learn.

Movies at the Library: “Sing” (PG)

Friday, June 9 at 4 pm

Enjoy the movie, popcorn and a drink!

Color Your Stress Away!

Saturday, June 10 at 2 pm

Relax with the Adult Coloring Club! We provide coloring sheets and markers or crayons. The theme will be Father’s Day.

