CATAWBA COUNTY, LIBRARY RECOGNIZED FOR COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
Monday, June 5, 2017
NEWTON, NC
NEWTON – The Catawba County Commissioners and Catawba County Library System were presented with the 2017 LibraryAware Community Award, which recognizes model communities that engage with their libraries to improve the lives of their citizens and create lifelong learners and library users. The award is given annually by Library Journal and underwritten by LibraryAware™, a product of the NoveList division of EBSCO Information Services.
