CATAWBA COUNTY BUDGET OFFICE WINS 28TH STRAIGHT BUDGET AWARD

NEWTON, NC – For the twenty-eighth straight year, the Catawba County Budget & Management Office has won the 2016 Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

Received for the County’s Fiscal Year 2016-2017 budget, the award recognizes government entities for producing a budget document which is easy to read and understand. According to the GFOA, this recognition “reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.”

Receipt of the award was formally recognized at the February 6, 2017 meeting of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.

To earn GFOA recognition, Catawba County’s Budget & Management Office had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well a government's budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four of these categories to receive the award.

“Earning this award over so many years truly demonstrates how serious we are about producing a public-friendly budget document,” said Jennifer Mace, the County’s Budget & Management Director. “A budget document can be extremely complicated, and we are always seeking ways to produce ours as simply and effectively as possible. Participating in the GFOA’s process helps us keep up with best practices and enables us to incorporate valuable feedback from the GFOA award committee on an annual basis.”

Catawba County's budget is created through a year-long planning process involving department heads, Budget & Management staff, the County Manager, and the Board of Commissioners. Budget & Management staff members recognized for this budget included Mace and County budget & management analysts Barron Monroe and Paarth Mehta.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a non-profit professional association serving nearly 19,000 government finance professionals throughout North America.