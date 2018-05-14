CATAWBA COUNTY’S RECOMMENDED FISCAL YEAR 2018-19 BUDGET PRESENTED TO COMMISSIONERS

Catawba County Manager Mick Berry presented his recommended Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget to the Catawba County Commissioners following the May 14, 2018 Board Subcommittee meetings. The full budget recommendation may be viewed online at http://www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/budget-management/2018-19....

The recommended budget, which maintains the current property tax rate of $0.575 per $100 of valuation, totals $248.78 million (a 4% decrease from the current year). The budget projects growth in both property tax and sales tax revenues due to continued growth in retail sales, residential development and business investment.

This growth in revenue allows for ongoing implementation of the Board of Commissioners’ strategic plan, which supports continued economic growth while maintaining the second lowest tax rate among neighboring area counties and the sixth lowest of the state’s 27 urban counties.

Read more in the Tuesday edition of the O-N-E.