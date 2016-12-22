Cat. Co. SAR presents history related pieces to Newton- Conover City Schools

The Catawba Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently presented several history related pieces to the Newton Conover school system.

The SAR donated a framed parchment copy of the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration of Independence is now hanging in the board room of the Newton Conover school system.

Also, 13 copies of the new book “The Revolutionary War” by Mort Kunstler were also presented to the Newton Conover school system to be used in the classrooms and libraries for the benefit and education of the students. The 13 copies represent the 13 original states. Each of the 13 copies is personally signed by the author and artist Mort Kunstler.

The SAR, the largest male lineage organization in the U.S., consists of 50 societies with more than 500 local chapters, several international societies and over 34,000 members. SAR is dedicated to assisting our members, schools, teachers and the general public in their efforts to sustain and preserve our history and constitutional principles. Contact information: National www.sar.org; State www.ncssar.org ; Catawba Valley Chapter jack9431@yahoo.com