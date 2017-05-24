Carolina Style Chorus committed to bringing musical joy

Special to the O-N-E

Conover- Carolina Style Chorus, a women’s 4 part a cappella singing organization based in Conover, has completed phase two of their commitment to bring musical joy to those confined to long-term care at Abernethy Laurels, Newton.

In 2015 Dolores Mueller, Public Relations Coordinator, attended a screening at Lenoir Rhyne University of the award winning documentary “Alive Inside: A Story of Music and Memory”. She was so moved by the movie, she approached her local chorus with the idea to undertake a project to bring the first in Catawba County Music & Memory program to Abernethy Laurels. The initial project was funded by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County along with matching funds raised from the community and an additional grant from the North Carolina Community Foundation. The monies raised provided 50 residents of the long-term care unit with iPods, headsets and iTunes credit to provide personalized playlists of music.

Music & Memory is an international non-profit which recognizes the proven effectiveness that music has on those dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s. The key is discovering, through interviewing the recipient and/or their family members, what music was meaningful to them in their youth and throughout their lives. After being exposed to their favorite music, residents are often more balanced, in a better mood, more cooperative and happy. Some residents who are normally unresponsive start to sing along, communicate and even dance when listening to their playlist.

This past year, Ms Mueller wrote a second grant to expand the number of residents participating in the program at Abernethy. The grant allowed Carolina Style Chorus to add 15 more sets of equipment for additional participants at Abernethy.

Ms Mueller encourages all who have a family member you are the caregiver to or friend who has been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s to consider using the techniques of the Music & Memory program in their home. All one needs is access to the person’s favorite music and a way to amplify it, either with an MP3 player, iPod or a stereo system headset. You can access resources on line on building a playlist for your loved one or friend and other valuable information at www.musicandmemory.org.

This project was supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the State of North Carolina and the National Endowment for the Arts, which believes that a great nation deserves great art. Carolina Style Chorus would like to thank the Arts Council for making their project a reality.

For more info: Dolores Mueller, 704-325-3247? chorusdolores@charter.net

Carolina Style Chorus www.carolinastylechorus.org