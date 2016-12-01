Bye Bye, Pizza Pizza

from o-n-e reports

The walls have come down around the former Little Ceasars Pizza that was located in the business center on the corner of West C Street and Southwest Boulevard.

Little Ceasars has since moved across the street to its new location.

The business center is also home to the Peoples Bank main office for more than 20 years. The bank is planning an expansion both in space but also in new jobs, according to previous reports.

Peoples Bank will add 25 new jobs in addition to the 75 already in existence, according to reports.