Butter My Biscuit-Biscuit Day returns to Newton

By Seth Mabry

O-N-E General Manager

The month of June is always packed full of fun events in Catawba County – kids are getting out of school for the summer, water parks and splash pads are open, farmer’s markets are in full swing, concert series are making noise, and Renwood Mills host Biscuit Day in Newton.

This year’s Biscuit Day will be held Wednesday, June 6 on the east side of the Court Square in Newton. Biscuits will be served starting at 8 a.m. and will continue until 11:30 a.m., depending on the crowd. The event is free and open to anyone with an appetite.

Biscuit Day started in 2013 as a grass roots marketing campaign for the mill. Hungry event-goers were treated to their choice of sausage, liver mush, gravy, butter and jelly, or plain biscuits. That year, 900 biscuits were served. Since then, the number of biscuits baked for the event has risen to 1,200.

And this year’s Biscuit Day will feature the same selections of Renwood Mills’ “formula L” biscuits. Neese’s Country Sausage will once again be on hand frying up their traditional Carolina sausage and liver mush.

Renwood Mills will be giving away two-pound bags of their flour. There will also be a gift basket which will be raffled off.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Sigmon Stringers.

But this year’s event will feature two new additions to the lineup.

Representatives from Cheerwine will be on hand distributing samples of their cola and diet Cheerwine, as well as a new product, Cheerwine Citrus Squeeze.

Also, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture (NCDOA) will also be in attendance with “The Big Cart.”

The Big Cart is 13-foot-tall, 15-foot-long oversized shopping trolley used by NCDOA as a promotional tool. It features a Chevy 396 V-8 engine from a 1969 Super Sport that can be heard from a mile away.

Although the biscuits and trimming will be served starting at 8 that morning, the baking of biscuits and grilling of sausage begins much sooner than that.

“We start doing all the prep work for the biscuits around 6:30 in our lab,” said Redwood Mills Sales Support Manager Pat Kelly. “We stay busy running biscuits up from the lab (to Biscuit Day). It makes for a busy morning. But we don’t cook them the night before, we make sure they are fresh.”

But no matter how busy the crew will be at Renwood Mills shuttling their baked goods to the court square, they will do whatever it takes to make sure this year’s Biscuit Day is a success and that everyone leaves with their bellies full.

“It is just goodwill,” Kelly said. “It’s our way of saying, “Thank you. Enjoy something on us.’”