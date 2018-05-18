Bunker Hill's Marty Curtis retires

From staff reports

Long-time Bunker Hill head baseball coach Marty Curtis has retired according to a press release by Bunker Hill Athletic Director Damon Creamer.

The release read:

"It is with a heavy heart that the Bunker Hill Athletic Department accepted the resignation of Coach Marty Curtis as baseball coach. In his 35 years at BHHS, Marty has served as assistant football coach, Athletic Director but he is mostly known for taking the baseball program here at “The Hill” and turning it into a force in 2A Baseball. He accumulated 450 wins, 8 regular season championships, 7 conference tournament championships, 3 sectionals, 1 regional championship and was runner-up in the state in 2014. The Athletic Department greatly appreciates the 3 ½ decades that he has tremendously contributed to its success and wishes him the best. Here, we will always remember that Coach Curtis is “Bunker Hill Baseball”. He will be missed but not forgotten. Thank you Coach Marty Max Curtis!"

Curtis has been in coaching for 46 years, 35 of which were spent at Bunker Hill. He talked to the team Friday morning and told them of his decision.

Dr. Jeff Isenhour, Principal at Bunker Hill High School, provided the following statement regarding Curtis’ announcement: “The acceptance of Coach Curtis’ retirement is difficult. Like so many others, I view Marty as a legend. It is not often we get to work with such great individuals who serve as a coach, mentor, and model for us in life. Coach Curtis is a true ambassador for baseball as well as Bunker Hill High School. It has been an honor to work with him for the last five years. He is such a part of the fabric of Bunker Hill, it is hard to imagine him not being on the field.”

Coach Curtis’ legacy with baseball spans a total of 46 years.

His coaching experiences include:

● Assistant Coach - St. Stephens High School 1972-1983 (11 years)

● Head Coach - Bunker Hill High School 1983-2018 (35 years)

● Head Coach - Hickory American Legion 1989 - 1993 (6 years)

● Head Coach - Caldwell County American Legion 1994 - 1998 (5 years)

Coach Curtis has coached more than 1,030 games of baseball at the high school level with 873 of those games being at Bunker Hill High School and 160 games at St. Stephens as a JV Baseball Coach. In addition, Curtis has coached more than 330 games in the American Legion. He has been a part of 750 career wins with 645 wins as a high school and American Legion Coach.

Coach Curtis has 455 wins as the head coach at Bunker Hill with a total of 8 Conference Championships, 7 Conference Tournament Championships, 2 Sectional Championships, 4 Catawba County Easter Classic Championships, and led the Bears to be the 2014 Western Regional Champions and State Runner-Up in the NCHSAA. Throughout Coach Curtis’ career, he has been honored 7 times as the Conference Coach of the Year and 3 times as the NCBCA Region 7 Coach of the Year. In 2016, Coach Curtis was inducted into the Caldwell County Hall of Fame and in 2017, to the Catawba County Hall of Fame.

In 2004, Bunker Hill High School and Catawba County Schools honored Coach Curtis with naming the baseball field M. M. Curtis Field. Coach Curtis has had 16 players who played at the collegiate level and 2 athletes who were drafted to the professional level.

Dr. Isenhour continued his thoughts on the recent coaching departure: “We will look internally at the current coaching staff to fill Coach Curtis’ position. This is both his wish and guidance to administration and the athletic department. Coach Curtis has prepared his staff to pick up and have a seamless transition to continue the legacy of winning at Bunker Hill.”

As far as naming a new head coach, Creamer said the school will take some time before addressing the matter.

"We're going to let this settle down and we've already got somebody we're ready to name that is already working with the program," he said.

This is a developing story and updates will be made on observnewsonline.com. Read more in Tuesday's edition.