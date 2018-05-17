Bunker Hill softball advances to Class 2A Western Regional final

OAKBORO, NC -- A Makayla Turner RBI sacrifice fly and a Kailey Travis RBI double helped propel the Bunker Hill softball team to a 2-1 against top-seeded West Stanly in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 2A Western playoffs on Thursday.

The Bears advance to the best-of-three 2A Western Regional finals, which runs May 22-26. The team will face the winner of Fred T. Foard and Franklin. This is the furthest the softball team has ever been in school history.