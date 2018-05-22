Bunker Hill shuts out Franklin

FRANKLIN – Bunker Hill handed Franklin its first loss of the season with a 2-0 victory Tuesday at Macon Middle School in Franklin taking the first game in the best-of-3 NCHSAA Class 2A West regional finals.

The two teams meet again 6 p.m. Thursday at Bunker Hill School. A win by the 13th-seeded Bears would send them to the championship game next week.

Bunker Hill pitcher Payton Bryant held the Panthers to four hits offensively.

Second-seeded Franklin (22-1) brought the potential go-ahead runner to the plate but left runners stranded at first and third to end the game.

The game was a pitcher’s duel until the Bears (17-6) broke through in the sixth inning, scoring two runs on a double, single and an error.

Read more in Thursday’s O-N-E for more information.