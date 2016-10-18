Bunker Hill, Maiden advance to SD-7 championship game

Bunker Hill and Maiden will square off for the SD-7 volleyball championship after both teams earned wins in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Tuesday at Bandys High School.

The second-seeded Lady Bears punched their ticket to the final by earning a 3-1 victory against third-seeded Newton-Conover.

In the nightcap of the tournament, top-seeded Maiden continued its roll this season with a 3-0 victory against fourth-seed East Lincoln.

