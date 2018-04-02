Bunker Hill, Hickory winners on opening day of Easter Baseball Classic tournament

The No. 2 seeded Bunker Hill baseball team edged No. 7 seed St. Stephens 4-2 in Monday's opener of the 2018 Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at Henkel-Allen Field.

The Bears (7-3) will face No. 6 seed Hickory (7-5) 4 p.m. Tuesday in the winner's bracket of the tournament.

The defending tournament champs defeated No. 3 seed Fred T. Foard (5-4) with a 6-1 victory.

The Indians (3-6) will face No. 8 seed Newton-Conover (0-10), who was an 11-1 loser in five innings against top-seeded Alexander Central (11-1). That game will open Tuesday's loser's bracket with an 11 a.m. start time.

The Tigers will face Hibriten at 1:30 p.m.

The Cougars will face West Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

