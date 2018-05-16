Buffalo Shoals man arrested for Food Lion robbery

On Monday, May 14th, 2018 at approximately 1:00 pm, Maiden Police responded to an

Attempted Armed Robbery at the Food Lion Grocery Store located at 201 Island Ford

Road in Maiden.

The initial investigation yielded a suspect description and photographs. The information

and images were quickly released to news media.

With assistance from individuals who recognized the suspect, Maiden Police were able to

locate and arrest Bobby Lee Drum, aged 40 of Buffalo Shoals Road Maiden.

During the robbery, Drum went into the store wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a hat,

and sunglasses. He produced a pistol, pointed it at an employee, grabbed the employee

and began making demands for money. The employee refused to cooperate with Drum’s

demands and struggled with him. Drum then ran from the store, behind the building and

fled at high-speed in his green in color pick-up truck.

Bobby Lee Drum was arrested by Maiden Police with assistance from the Newton Police

Department. Drum was charged with Felony Attempted Armed Robbery, and Assault by

Pointing a Gun. He is held at the Catawba County Detention Center under a $27,000

Secured Bond.