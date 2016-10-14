Brothers arrested for murder have first day in court

Two brothers had their first day in court yesterday and were charged with murder in relation to the death of a 78-year-old Long View man.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 11 around 7:46 a.m. in regards to a missing person, according to Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid. The missing man’s son, who made the call, said that the site looked suspicious and that it appeared that his father’s residence had been broken into and vandalized.

The missing man was identified as Benny Daniels, 78, of Long View. Daniels had last been seen on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Once the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene, located at 613 18th Street NW, they detected some blood within the house and called in detectives and evidence technicians to the scene, according to Reid.

Since the house is in a wooded area, the sheriff’s office had a large area to search so they called in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for assistance.

During the investigation, officers developed two suspects – Thomas Ball, 38 and his brother, Rodney Ball, 27. The brothers had been renting a basement apartment from Daniels, but were gone from the apartment and couldn’t be located throughout the investigation, raising suspicion, Reid said.

The Ball brothers were arrested in relation to Daniels’ disappearance, around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., officers discovered Daniels’ body in a shallow grave in a wooded area about 50-yards away from his home.

The murder allegedly occurred following an argument between Daniels and the Brothers, according to Reid.

Both suspects face charges for murder and concealing/failing to report a death, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office. The suspects have a probable cause hearing set for Nov. 3.

Investigation of the case continues by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.