BREAKING: Wittenberg out as HHS football coach after two seasons

After two seasons of leading the Hickory High School football program, Allen Wittenberg is out.

Wittenberg said Monday he was asked to resign from his head coaching position on Friday, and the school system made his resignation official in a press release issued Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.

