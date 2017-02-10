BREAKING: One dead in Friday afternoon crash involving school bus

At least one person is dead following a crash that occurred Friday afternoon involving a school bus and passenger vehicle.

The accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Bethany Church Road near the intersection of Shady Valley Drive when a school bus and passenger vehicle collided.

The extent of other injuries to those involved is currently unknown. It is unclear whether or not any children on the bus were harmed during the accident.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently responding to the scene. The O-N-E will update this story as more information becomes available.