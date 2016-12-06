BREAKING: One dead after accident Tuesday afternoon

One is dead after an accident that occurred Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 70 near Conover, according to officials.

The accident occurred when the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light, striking a minivan. The driver of the minivan, which has been identified as a man, was killed in the accident. There was also a woman and two children in the van at the time of the accident – the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the truck was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the accident, which caused him to run the light and hit the other vehicle.

State Highway Patrol will continue their investigation tomorrow morning at the scene of the crash.

The O-N-E will continue to update this story as more information is made available.