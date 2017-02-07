BREAKING: Newton-Conover vacates dual team state title, citing ineligible athlete

Three days after winning a thrilling 2A dual team state final, the Newton-Conover wrestling team is vacating its title.

The Newton-Conover City School system released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, stating it self reported an academically ineligible wrestler to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA).

Due to this violation, the Newton-Conover wrestling team will vacate its championship win, leaving no NCHSAA state champion for the 2A dual team wrestling season.

