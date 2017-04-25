Box Office Top 20: 'Fast 8' races to No. 1 again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Fate of the Furious" topped the box office for the second week in a row with $38.4 million, bringing the total North American take for the film to $163.3 million. With international grosses, the film is expected to cross $1 billion this week.

Holdovers crushed a slew of underwhelming newcomers, including Disney Nature's "Born in China," which opened in sixth place with $4.8 million; the steamy thriller "Unforgettable" that debuted in seventh with $4.8 million; and the costly historical epic "The Promise," which launched in ninth place with only $4.1 million.

The top films looked much the same as the past few weeks, with "The Boss Baby" in second with $12.7 million and "Beauty and the Beast" in third with $9.7 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "The Fate Of The Furious," Universal, $38,408,415, 4,329 locations, $8,872 average, $163,304,635, 2 weeks.

2. "The Boss Baby," 20th Century Fox, $12,712,144, 3,697 locations, $3,439 average, $136,954,014, 4 weeks.

3. "Beauty and the Beast," Disney, $9,662,645, 3,315 locations, $2,915 average, $470,787,029, 6 weeks.

4. "Going in Style," Warner Bros., $4,910,895, 3,038 locations, $1,616 average, $31,671,738, 3 weeks.

5. "Smurfs: The Lost Village," Sony, $4,880,377, 2,737 locations, $1,783 average, $33,418,362, 3 weeks.

6. "Born In China," Disney, $4,790,367, 1,508 locations, $3,177 average, $4,790,367, 1 week.

7. "Unforgettable," Warner Bros., $4,785,431, 2,417 locations, $1,980 average, $4,785,431, 1 week.

8. "Gifted," Fox Searchlight, $4,558,508, 1,986 locations, $2,295 average, $10,773,300, 3 weeks.

9. "The Promise," Open Road, $4,095,718, 2,251 locations, $1,820 average, $4,095,718, 1 week.

10. "The Lost City of Z," Bleecker Street, $2,121,540, 614 locations, $3,455 average, $2,270,953, 2 weeks.

11. "Phoenix Forgotten," Entertainment Studios MP, $1,816,499, 1,633 locations, $1,112 average, $1,816,499, 1 week.

12. "Get Out," Universal, $1,668,555, 965 locations, $1,729 average, $170,306,700, 9 weeks.

13. "The Case For Christ," Pure Flix, $1,584,587, 1,247 locations, $1,271 average, $11,361,296, 3 weeks.

14. "Kong: Skull Island," Warner Bros., $1,491,445, 1,203 locations, $1,240 average, $163,915,391, 7 weeks.

15. "The Zookeeper's Wife," Focus Features, $1,398,325, 1,033 locations, $1,354 average, $13,162,475, 4 weeks.

16. "Power Rangers," Lionsgate, $1,365,550, 1,292 locations, $1,057 average, $83,052,602, 5 weeks.

17. "Free Fire," A24, $994,430, 1,070 locations, $929 average, $994,430, 1 week.

18. "Logan," 20th Century Fox, $972,143, 754 locations, $1,289 average, $223,400,405, 8 weeks.

19. "Ghost in the Shell," Paramount, $883,253, 913 locations, $967 average, $39,114,757, 4 weeks.

20. "Colossal," Neon Rated, $579,389, 224 locations, $2,587 average, $1,352,493, 3 weeks.

