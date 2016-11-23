Big Win at the State Fair for Catawba/ Lincoln Livestock Judging Team

Congratulations to the 4-H Livestock Judging team from Catawba and Lincoln Counties on their accomplishments at the 2016 State Fair Skillathon & Judging Contest. The Senior Team brought home many plaques and ribbons.

One of their best includes the Cattle Judging Contest, where they were the #1 team in the state. Regan Mitchem scored # 1 in the entire state in the Individual category of this contest. Another top performance was given in Meat Goat Judging where they were the # 1 team in the state, with Isaac Lidke winning the # 1 individual highest score in the state. When all judging accomplishments are combined with Skillathon and then compared to all students in the Overall Senior’s Division in the state, we find Regan Mitchem in 5th place overall, Isaac Lidke in 8th place overall, and Hayden Lidke, Emma McSwain and Emily Atkinson ranked near their team mates to give the Catawba/Lincoln team a 3rd place Senior Team win overall in the state of North Carolina.

At this event, our Junior Team competitors included: Mason Carpenter, Addie Dillon, Molly Lidke, Jordon Mitchem, and Allison Russell. All team members were ranked near each other. In Swine Judging, Addie Dillon earned the #10 individual score in the state ranking. In Reasons, Mason Carpenter earned the #11 individual score in the state ranking. In the Sheep Judging Contest, Jordon Mitchem earned the #14 individual score in the state ranking. Our teams continue to show great promise and progress in their efforts as they gain experience. Their performance shows that Catawba and Lincoln Counties will continue in their tradition of excellence in this area of competition.

Parents, judging livestock is a great venue for skill development in logic, decision making, presentation and public speaking. Students, ages 9 to 18, are welcome to join the Livestock Judging 4-H Team. It is a great way to make new friends, work towards college scholarships, and travel throughout the state.

We will have introductory classes over the Christmas Holidays to learn about the team and to begin practicing for the 4-H State Competition in July of 2017 and the State Fair Competition in October, 2017. Practices include visiting farms to judge animals. Introductory classes will be at the Lincoln Extension Office on December 22 from 1 pm to 3 pm and at the Catawba Extension Office on December 23 from 10 am to 12 noon. Call the extension office for more details. In Lincoln County contact April Dillon at (704)736-8461 or Glenn Detweiler at (828) 465-8246 or (405) 219-1902. In Catawba County call Glenn Detweiler at (828) 465-8246 or (405) 219-1902.