Big changes coming to South Fork 2A conference baseball & softball tournament

From staff reports

Changes are being made to this year’s South Fork 2A conference baseball and softball tournaments.

In a statement to media outlets, the SF2A has decided to alter the tournament schedules in order to abide by NCHSAA game limitations and rules and also due to postponed and suspended games in both baseball and softball.

The softball finals will be held at Maiden High with the baseball conference championship will be at the Hickory American Legion Post 48 field in Conover.

The major alterations are the top two seeds will receive byes in the first round and the bottom two teams will not participate in the tournament.

There will be two games each at the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds on Tuesday at 4 and 7 p.m. and finals on Thursday. North Lincoln will host both, with Bandys hosting baseball and Maiden hosting softball. Seeding will not be made official until sometime after Tuesday morning.

The one conference baseball game left to be played Lake Norman Charter (9-11, 6-7) at Bandys (19-3, 10-3). In softball, there are two games to complete the regular season on Monday. Lake Norman Charter at Bandys and Maiden restarting a suspended game at Newton-Conover.

In response to the current changes to the baseball tournament, both Maiden (5-15, 4-10) and Newton-Conover (1-19, 1-13) baseball teams are coming together for a game they are calling “Battle of the Devils.”

The 7-inning contest will be played 5 p.m. Tuesday at Newton-Conover High School. There will not be a charge to get into the game but the teams will be accepting donations at the gate to donate to charity.

“Myself and Coach Nunley felt a little cheated with the conference decision to remove our two teams from the conference tournament, so we felt like we at least owed this last game to our seniors and our teams. It should be a lot of fun and we hope to have some community support as well.”