Bandys names interim head football coach

By Michael Christopher

onesports@observernewsonline.com

CATAWBA -- Thirty days.

That's the goal Bandys High School hopes to have a decision on a new head football coach, pending school board approval.

"We want to make the best decision possible as far as a candidate for this position," Bandys High Athletic Director Brandon Harbinson told the O-N-E in an email. "We must be sure we find the right person for this leadership role, and we have confidence that we will."

Kyle Loman has been named the current interim head football coach according to Harbinson.

"His knowledge of our program history and his ability to follow through," the Trojans AD said. "He is a team player, always has been. We know that Coach Kyle will serve us well in this capacity."

The Trojans position will remain posted as open until May 3 and interviews will begin the week of May 7. To his knowledge, Lowman said current assistant coaches Jim Goodwin, Eric McCombs, Frank Porter, Jason Barnes, Kent Millsaps, Bill Vaughn, Steve Hojnacki and Brian Ballard have discussed the possibility of applying for the opening. The current interim coach said he continues to ponder the possibility of applying himself.

"I know that some of have talked about applying. I can't speak to whether any of them have or will. But I know it's been discussed among a few of the assistants," he said. "It is something that I am waning right now for myself. Praying about it, talking about it with the family. But, I've been here my whole life. I've grown up in that field house so it'd be hard for me not to."

According to the school's bio of Lowman, he teaches Math II and Math III. He has been coaching football at both the junior varsity and varsity level for 16 years.

Harbinson said Kyle Lowman will carry out duties relating to football from this point forward.

"Our goal is to have zero interruption to keep momentum building for the 2018 season," the AD said.

Lowman is expected to lead spring workouts, which are 2-3 days a week out on the football field. The team also meets in the mornings in the weight room.

"Coach Kyle will be in charge of implementing the schedule until our search for our new HC is completed," Harbinson said.

Kyle replaces brother Trent, who went on to become the head football coach at East Surry High School.

"We're still in the process of accepting applications and going through the process that it takes to hire a new coach. What I'm doing currently is nothing more than holding the position and answering questions and meeting recruiters as they come through," Kyle Lowman said. "And I'm who the guys ask questions to or if a parent needs to contact somebody or something like that, that's the extent of what I'm doing right now. Mr. Harbinson, athletic director asked me if I'd be willing to handle those roles while we're in transition and I absolutely accepted."

The Trojans open the 2018 season August 17 at home against St. Stephens and Lowman said he's just as anxious as everyone else to know the answers.

"To be honest with you that's our question too. To see what happens and when it happens and what that'll mean for everybody," he said. "We want the best for these guys. They're a good group and our kids are good kids and we want what's best for them. As long as everybody knows folks are in it for the best for these young men and helping them grow then that's what's right."

This is a developing story. Follow O-N-E Sports Editor Michael Christopher for updates on Twitter @O_N_Esports