Balls Creek Fish Fry fires up this weekend

The annual Balls Creek Fish Fry will be held this weekend. This event is a Catawba County republican tradition that dates back to the 1950s.

The event was first held by Jay Mackie at the Mackie Pond, according to Catawba County Commissioner Barbara Beatty. Since the first fish fry, the event has been held at Balls Creek School and now at Bandys High School.

Now, more than half a century later, the tradition lives on. This year’s Balls Creek Fish Fry will be held this Saturday, Nov. 5. at Bandys High School.

Past speakers include Richard Petty, Lock Faircloth, Pat McCrory, Senator Thom Tillis, and Richard Burr.

“I think its a great opportunity for the citizens of this county to come together to meet the candidates which they’re often not able to meet,” Beatty said.

The fish is cooked on open fire cookers and served by volunteers, according to Beatty. The Cockman Family, a bluegrass gospel group, will provide entertainment at the event.

This year’s speakers include Women for Trump, Richard Burr, Cherie Berry, Bob Edmunds, Mike Causey, Dale Falwell and other state and local republican candidates.

This event is open to the public. Donations will be accepted.