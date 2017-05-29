Austin Dillon scores first career win at Coca-Cola 600

The No. 3 car is back in Victory Lane in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series for the first time in 17 years.

Both battling fuel mileage late in the race, Austin Dillon passed Jimmie Johnson with two laps to go, scoring his first career victory in the Cup Series during the 58th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race winner Kyle Busch finished second, and despite leading a race-high 233 laps, defending Coca-Cola 600 champion Martin Truex Jr. finished in third place.