Arians: Replay system was shut off on 'blown' fumble call

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says the "fumble" ruling that resulted in the Carolina Panthers' first touchdown Sunday was not overturned because the NFL replay system had been shut down.

All touchdowns are reviewed but after Carolina's Thomas Davis picked up the ball and ran 46 yards for a score, the conversion kick came quickly and the call stood.

Television replays showed that Carson Palmer had shoved the ball forward in the direction of running back David Johnson.

Arians said he was told the replay official "did not have the proper feed for instant replay, so they shut it down" to fix it.

Arians said "it was confirmed" later that it was a forward pass.

The Cardinals went on to lose 30-20.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.