AMERICAN LEGION: Friday, Saturday scores in Catawba County
By:
Cody Dalton
Saturday, May 27, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at Friday and Saturday's American Legion baseball scores involving Catawba County teams:
Friday, May 26 scores
Caldwell County 8, Hickory 6
Maiden 8, Huntersville 6 (game one)
Maiden 9, Huntersville 1 (game two)
Saturday, May 27 scores
Randolph County 12, Hickory 5 (game one)
Randolph County 9, Hickory 8 (game two)
To read more on these games, pick up the Tuesday edition of Catawba County's community newspaper, The Observer News Enterprise, at newsstands throughout the county.
