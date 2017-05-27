AMERICAN LEGION: Friday, Saturday scores in Catawba County

Below is a look at Friday and Saturday's American Legion baseball scores involving Catawba County teams:

Friday, May 26 scores

Caldwell County 8, Hickory 6

Maiden 8, Huntersville 6 (game one)

Maiden 9, Huntersville 1 (game two)

Saturday, May 27 scores

Randolph County 12, Hickory 5 (game one)

Randolph County 9, Hickory 8 (game two)

