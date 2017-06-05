AMERICAN LEGION: Catawba County weekend scores
By:
Cody Dalton
Monday, June 5, 2017
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
Below is a look at the weekend American Legion baseball scores involving Catawba County teams:
Saturday, June 3 scores
Gaston Braves 12, Maiden 3
Sunday, June 4 scores
Taylorsville 6, Hickory 4
Williamston (S.C.) 8, Maiden 1 (game one - doubleheader)
Henderson County 8, Maiden 6 (game two - doubleheader)
Monday, June 5 scores
Burke County at Hickory, ppd. to June 26
Maiden at Lincoln County, ppd. to Tuesday
