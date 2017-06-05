AMERICAN LEGION: Catawba County weekend scores

Below is a look at the weekend American Legion baseball scores involving Catawba County teams:

Saturday, June 3 scores

Gaston Braves 12, Maiden 3

Sunday, June 4 scores

Taylorsville 6, Hickory 4

Williamston (S.C.) 8, Maiden 1 (game one - doubleheader)

Henderson County 8, Maiden 6 (game two - doubleheader)