The American Heart Association aims to make heart disease ancient history with its Egyptian-themed, Treasures of the Heart Catawba Heart Ball

Hickory, NC- January 30, 2017- The American Heart Association will join the Catawba County business and medical community for the 22nd Annual Catawba County Heart Ball on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at Moretz Mill.

Tom and Diane Taylor, co-chairs and Legacy Sponsors of the Catawba County Heart Ball, will host this Egyptian-themed night of elegance. The event will feature a cocktail reception, silent auction, seated dinner, program, live auction, and dancing. Other top level sponsors include Legacy Sponsor Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, Signature Sponsor Frye Reginal Medical Center, and Life is Why Catawba Sponsor The Lackey Family and Café Rule. The cost for the event is $250.00 per single seat and $500.00 per couple.

As a part of a generous gift from the Lackey family and Café Rule, 21 CPR in Schools Kits were presented to 11 local middle and high schools in the Hickory, Newton-Conover, and Catawba County Public School Systems. These kits will provide training for thousands of students and CPR information for parents as well. Dining on a Dime brings back a program originally run last year as a collaboration between Catawba County Public Health, Catawba County Cooperative Extension, The Solmaz Institute at LRU, and The Hickory Soup Kitchen. Thanks to the Lackey Family and Café Rule, the program will run twice a year for the next four years. Finally, Heart in the Park- an annual family health fun day - will promote child and adult health, physical activity, and nutrition, and will take place once a year for four years.

For the second year, Kids Cook with Heart was offered during fall and spring sessions in Hickory Public Schools. Local chefs and dietitians came together to teach basic cooking skills to middle school students. The Kids Cook with Heart program is sponsored by Tom and Diane Taylor and Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota. Frye Regional Medical Center sponsored the Workplace Wellness Luncheon, a luncheon for local businesses and organizations to discuss how to create a healthy environment for employees.

The Heart Ball in Catawba County is a major fundraising event that allows the American Heart Association to support cardiovascular research, advocacy, and community outreach. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, and stroke is the fifth leading cause of death. With the monies raised, the American Heart Association can fund more cardiovascular research than any organization other than the federal government. With the help of local medical and professional businesses, this event strives to continue the mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

For more information about the 22nd Annual Catawba County Heart Ball visit http://catawbacountyheartball.heart.org or call Kate Sanderlin at (757) 619-8894 to reserve seats.

###

About the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association: The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association are devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke - the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. The American Stroke Association is a division of the American Heart Association. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1 or visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.