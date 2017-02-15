Ahoy Mateys! Get ready to set sail for Treasure Island

The Green Room Community Theatre is ready to take to the high seas with its production of Treasure Island in the McCreary Theatre at the Old Post Office Playhouse beginning Friday, February 17, 2017.

This all-youth productionis a thrilling adaptation by Max Bush of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel. It is directed by Hollie Sherrill. Performance dates are February 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26, 2017. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees are at 3:00pm.

Tickets are available anytime online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling The Green Room Box Office (828-464-6128) during normal box office hours: Wednesdays – Fridays from 10:00am to 5:30 pm.

For more information about Treasure Island or any of the programs offered by The Green Room Community Theatre, please contact our main office at (828) 464-6583, or visit us on the web at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.