Advanced Gardener Series at the Catawba County Library: Gardening with Chickens

Newton, NC – The Catawba County Library is a great place to learn, act, and grow as they host the second year of the Advanced Gardener Series at two of their branch locations throughout 2017. The upcoming presentation of the eleven-month series will be, “Gardening with Chickens”.

Dr. George Place, Catawba County Cooperative Extension Director, will be talking about how to incorporate chickens into your gardening plans. The Advanced Gardener Series plays an integral role in the Farm and Food Sustainability Plan passed by Catawba County in 2013, which lays out clear action plans in working for a healthier county, while creating a local food system and preserving farmland. The Advanced Gardener Series was awarded “Best Adult Education Library Program” in North Carolina in 2016.

Participants that attend presentations and conduct twenty hours of community garden service in 2017 will receive certification as Advanced Gardeners. In addition, they will receive gardening incentives, such as coupons and gift certificates from local garden supply businesses, and an Advanced Gardening T-shirt! More information on this program is available at each session.

The Catawba County Library presentations this month will be at the Main Library, Newton on February 21st at 6:30 pm, and at the Maiden Library on February 28th at 6:30 pm.

The 2017 series will include the following presentations:

March: Delicious Roots & Shoots

April: The Big 4 of Every Garden

May: Everything Herbs

June: Cukes, Squash, Melons, Pumpkins & More

July: Beans, Peas, & DIY Fertilizer

August: Grains and Your Garden

September: Onions, Garlic, Leeks, Asparagus & More

October: Leafy Greens & Garden Perennials

November: Berries & Fruit in Your Garden

For the latest in library news, visit librarynews.catawbacountync.gov or stop by your local branch.