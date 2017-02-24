$70,000 grant awarded to Urgent Care of Mountain View-Newton

New urgent care facility to serve residents of Newton and southeastern Catawba County

Newton is pleased to announce the recent approval of a $70,000 state grant to support the renovation of a vacant building into a new urgent care facility.

The grant from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) will be used to renovate a 2,400-square-foot building that will be the new home of Urgent Care of Mountain View-Newton, located at 1366 South N.C. 16 Business, in the Food Lion shopping plaza at the intersection of N.C. 16 and N.C. 10. The facility will offer urgent care services seven days a week to residents of Newton and southeastern Catawba County. The building that will house Urgent Care of Mountain View-Newton was constructed in 1987 and has been vacant for two years.

The project includes $233,500 of private-sector investment and will create seven jobs.

Urgent Care of Mountain View-Newton is owned by Brian Bechtol. Bechtol owns and operates three other urgent care facilities in the area. He said he saw the need to expand into Newton because the closest such facility is nearly 15 minutes away from the city.

“I’m very much looking forward to expanding and doing business in Newton,” Bechtol said. “We’re excited about serving this community.”

Urgent Care of Mountain View-Newton’s grant was one of 27 grant requests approved by the RIA across the state on Feb. 16. The RIA’s work is supported by a team of rural economic specialists at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Authority members review and approve funding requests from local communities, using a variety of specialized grant and loan programs. These programs are offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, overseen by North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. Grants support infrastructure development, building demolition, renovation and expansion, and site improvements.

“Companies bring jobs to local communities, but to attract these jobs in the first place communities must have modern infrastructure in place,” Copeland said. “These grants will help counties and towns meet the needs of business by upgrading water and sewer systems, buildings, and industrial access points all across the state.”

The grant funding for Urgent Care of Mountain View-Newton was awarded as part of the state’s Building Reuse Program. The program provides grants to local governments in order to renovate vacant buildings; to renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies; and to renovate, expand, or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in certain areas of the state.

“Working to ensure the health of our community is one of the most important functions of local government,” Newton Mayor Anne P. Stedman said. “This new facility will allow our residents to receive urgent care services without having to leave Newton. I’m happy to welcome Urgent Care of Mountain View-Newton to the city.”

Construction at Urgent Care of Mountain View-Newton is scheduled to begin within two months. The facility is expected to open by the fall of 2017.