70-year-old Newton woman charged with trafficking meth

A 70-year-old woman from Newton was arrested on Thursday around 5 p.m. in relation to trafficking methamphetamine.

The arrest of Doris Jean Ingram comes after a months of investigation.

Officers with the Catawba County Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant and executed it at Ingram’s home located at 1243 Little Road. During the investigation, officers located over 100 grams of methamphetamine, which is nearly four times the trafficking threshold, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Ingram was transported to the Catawba County Detention Center, where she was charged with trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for the purpose of a controlled substance. She is being held under a $60,000 bond.

“The investigation was initiated after several individuals from the community had called into our drug tip line to report suspicious activity Our drug tip like continues to be the most effective tool we ave in our task force and our most consistent line of communication with the public,” said Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Reid.

The Catawba County Drug Task Force is made up fro officers from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.